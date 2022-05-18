iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,468,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,356,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

