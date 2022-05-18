BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

RPM International stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

