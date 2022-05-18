Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 739,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,534 shares of company stock worth $3,921,228 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.