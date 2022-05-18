Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $184.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.12. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.63.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.