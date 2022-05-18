BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 22,963 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.20% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.42. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

