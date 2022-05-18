BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,393,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,040. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

