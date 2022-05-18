BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.16 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

