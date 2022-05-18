BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,362 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

NYSE:TDY opened at $406.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $374.65 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

