BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

