BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 26,781 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 948.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.