Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

LFUS stock opened at $272.43 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

