Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 584,112 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Exelixis worth $61,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,712,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,641,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,848,000 after buying an additional 138,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,635,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 211,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

