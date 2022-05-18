Virginia A. Hepner Buys 1,000 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EYE opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

