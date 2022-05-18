55I LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

55I LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

