swisspartners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 12.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

