Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

