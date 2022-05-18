Connectus Wealth LLC Has $153.10 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,594 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $153,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.60 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

