Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $7.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,382 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.60 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

