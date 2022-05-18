Enhancing Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,890 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000. Microsoft accounts for 9.5% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

