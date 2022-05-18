Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,577 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.65 and its 200-day moving average is $307.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.