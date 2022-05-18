Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

