CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys 471 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

