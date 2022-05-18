California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

