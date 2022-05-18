Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $330,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

