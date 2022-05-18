Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,328 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MTG stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

