Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

