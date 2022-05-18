Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 486,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

