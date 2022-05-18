Raymond James & Associates Has $2.26 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

