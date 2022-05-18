Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Triton International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRTN. Bank of America cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

