BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 211,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

