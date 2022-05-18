Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 2,889.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 194,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 973.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.