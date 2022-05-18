BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.26 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

