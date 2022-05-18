Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,941 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

