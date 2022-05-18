Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Graham by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graham by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $617.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $547.75 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

