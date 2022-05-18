BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 35,950 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Herc worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Herc by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.