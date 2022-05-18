BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Forward Air worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of FWRD opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

