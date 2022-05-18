BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 35,497 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 654.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.