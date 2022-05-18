BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

