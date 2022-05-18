Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.03

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,135,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.