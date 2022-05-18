Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 250,312 shares.The stock last traded at $11.41 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Several research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

