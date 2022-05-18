Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 250,312 shares.The stock last traded at $11.41 and had previously closed at $10.35.
Several research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
