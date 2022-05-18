BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

