PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 296.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFSI opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

