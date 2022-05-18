Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $10.38

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.71. Novonix shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 150 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

