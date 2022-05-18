Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.90. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,369 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $475,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

