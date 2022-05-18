Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.01. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 142,291 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,838 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $7,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 769,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

