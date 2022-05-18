Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $34.65. Surmodics shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 128,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

