First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.89

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

