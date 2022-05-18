First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $4.00. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock. First Bancshares traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 398.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $674.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

