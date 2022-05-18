Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.01

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

HTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

