Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.01

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 75753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.